President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi says massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating Ghana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2023 plenary assembly in the Sunyani Diocese on November 13, 2023, Rev. Gyamfi expressed concern over the country’s persistent impoverishment despite its status as an oil producer.

He emphasized the debilitating impact of uncontrolled corruption, stating that it seems to be pervasive and almost legalized.

“Both governments keep borrowing, and we are now in a deep financial crisis. Why are we in this economic and financial quagmire? The massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation. It appears corruption is legalized,” he said.

“What should Ghanaians do since the existing form of democracy help only a few and leaves the majority behind? What about the impunity and arrogance of some politicians and their defence of corruption?” he quizzed.

Rev. Gyamfi raised critical questions about the efficacy of the current democratic system, which appears to benefit only a privileged few while leaving the majority of the population behind.

Additionally, he pointed out the audacious impunity and arrogance displayed by some politicians in defending corrupt practices.

“Should the Constitution not be changed for it to work for all Ghanaians instead of for a few? Should the legal system not be re-equipped to uproot corruption? What about our Parliament where the interest of the people is sacrificed for personal and party interests? Why have we not implemented the findings of the Constitutional Review Committee?” he asked.

“Can the governments explain to us why we are in this economic mess? What explanations can the two political parties give to Ghanaians for the unfavourable agreements we sign on our oil, minerals, power generation etc.? Countries that have these resources in abundance are rich. Why do we remain poor? Ghanaians no longer accept the old explanations that the Governments of Ghana have been giving,” he added.

