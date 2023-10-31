The woes of former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen are far from over as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ) serves notice it will reopen investigations into corruption and conflict of interest allegations against him.

This comes a day after the Office of the Special Prosecutor closed its investigations into allegations of corruption and influence peddling against Mr. Adu Boahen.

According to the OSP, while Adu Boahen indulged in influence peddling, the reprehensible act is not codified as a corrupt act. The conclusion is contained in a report issued by the OSP and comes after months of investigations requested by President Akufo-Addo to probe some allegations contained in an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ produced by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye Private Investigations company.

Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, October 31, said there are still questions unanswered.

“This matter came to the Commission at the time the President referred it to the OSP. Tiger Eye PI actually brought a complaint to the Commission, the only problem was the regulations of the Commission require that Tiger Eye PI sign off, so we wrote to Tiger Eye indicating that they sign off to give us the opportunity to investigate the matter,” he said.

He therefore urged any member of the public to petition the Commission on the matter “now that it has not been investigated technically speaking by the OSP.”

“I am sure much of the work that has been done by the OSP – that evidence will be available for us to comprehensively look at it and come to a more effective conclusion on the merit of the case,” he assured.

The OSP on Monday announced the closure of the investigation into the allegations made against the former government appointee.

According to the OSP, the Office is mandated to investigate only corruption and corruption-related offences. The office has consequently called for the passage of a Corrupt Practices Act to comprehensively codify the prohibition of all forms of corruption.

In the OSP’s investigative findings issued today (Oct 30, 2023), the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said those alleged crimes can be handled by the Attorney-General.