In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a wedding ceremony captured the attention of netizens, as a bride refused to recite a part of her wedding vows that spoke about obeying her future husband.

As the couple stood before their friends and family to exchange their heartfelt promises and rings, the atmosphere tensed as the bride took a stand.

The bride firmly expressed her reservations, stating, “In sickness and in health, to love, cherish, and to obey… we did not discuss that during counselling. I don’t feel comfortable making a promise to obey my husband in our marriage.”

This act garnered mixed reactions from netizens, sparking a heated debate on various social media platforms, particularly Twitter.

One user strongly disagreed with the bride’s actions, suggesting that a marriage without a wife’s obedience would not last. They emphasised that obedience to a righteous and understanding husband would be akin to obeying God, and if there were concerns about this aspect, additional counselling could be helpful.

On the other hand, a different perspective was voiced by another netizen, who highlighted the importance of understanding the true essence of the roles within a marriage. They pointed out that the concept of a wife obeying her husband should be rooted in honouring and respecting each other as partners, with the husband being a servant leader rather than an authoritarian figure.