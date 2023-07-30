The Yendi Circuit court, presided over by his honour Anthony Aduku-Aidoo, has remanded into police custody a suspect who allegedly stabbed his friend with scissors in the chest in Yendi in the Northern Region.

The victim and suspect are both residents of Yendi.

The suspect, Sumaila Yakubu, 20 years and unemployed on July 26, 2023, at about 2:50 am was at a local food joint named ‘Waakye’ near the Yendi Community Centre where the victim also came there to buy food.

Arguments ensued between the two after the suspect questioned the victim about what he was doing outside at that time. Their arguments later turned into a fight, where the suspect Sumaila Yakubu took out a pair of scissors from his pocket and stabbed the victim on the left side of his chest and bolted, leaving behind his slippers.

The victim immediately fell to the ground, bleeding and screaming for help.

The food seller, who is standing as a witness in the case, rushed the victim to the Yendi municipality hospital.

The case was reported to the police and a medical form was issued to the victim.

The suspect was subsequently arrested at Kuga Naa Palace where he was invited.

Appearing in the Yendi Circuit Court, the suspect was charged with unlawful possession and intentionally causing harm to the victim.

The suspect admitted the offence and the presiding judge, his honour Anthony Aduku-Aidoo convicted the suspect and remanded him into prison custody to reappear on August 10, for sentencing.

The judge also remanded into police custody a suspect for allegedly engaging in illegal connections of electricity belonging to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, Nedco Power.

The suspect Ibrahim Jaafar 39-year-old electrician was charged with dishonesty.

The suspect admitted and was remanded to police custody to reappear on August 10, 2023.

He was then granted a bail sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.