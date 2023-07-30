Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Hearts Of Oak, announced 1st batch of their technical team ahead of the new Ghana football campaign.

The club have confirmed Dutch technical trainer, Rene Hiddink, as the technical director of the club.

He has been tasked to ensure good technical directives for the club, and most importantly to bring coordination to not only the senior team but Auroras, Royal Oaks and the women’s team.

Jerry Adjei Asare has also been named as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Former player of the side Sebastian Barns has been appointed as the head of the Scouts for the Ghanaian side.

Carlos Klu is the new welfare officer while Mercy Tagoe takes up the role as the head coach of Hearts of Oak female team.

The appointment form part of the club’s restructuring ahead of the new 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

According to the statement released by Hearts of Oak FC, the technical changes is to ensure good technical direction for the club and promote coordination among the teams.

Below is the release:

Hearts of Oak will hope to improve their performance in the upcoming season having nearly suffered relegation last season.

The club confirmed mutual termination of David Ocloo’s contract having served as the interim coach following the dismissal of Slavko Matic midway through last season.

Rene Hiddink has worked as an assistant coach of the Maldives national football team. Besides the Netherlands, he has managed in Rwanda, and Madagascar among other sides.

Rene Hiddink is a renowned trainer and the brother of former Chelsea and Netherlands manager Guus Hiddink.

Hearts of Oak are expected to begin pre-season in August ahead of the new 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season which get underway in September.