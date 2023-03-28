Several passengers have been injured in an accident at Juaso on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition following the accident that occurred on Monday afternoon.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace with registration number GW 7474-21 which was travelling from Accra to Kumasi and another vehicle with registration GX 986-22.

Reports indicate the Toyota Hiace driver made a wrongful overtaking at a sharp curve and lost control while the vehicle landed on the side of the road.

The suspect driver, Kwame Gyamfi, in an interview with Adom News fought off claims that he was speeding or made an overtaking.

He said there is no way he will waste the lives of his passengers, adding he is very cautious when behind the steering wheel.

Mr Gyamfi, however, could not state what resulted in the accident.

Through the intervention of eyewitnesses and the Police MTTD, the victims were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital for treatment.

This comes on the back of a head-on collision at Birimso near Bunso stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway which claimed nine lives and left scores injured.

