Nine passengers have been reported dead in a head-on collision at Birimso near Bunso stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway.

About 19 others have also been seriously injured in the accident which occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday.

The accident, according to an eyewitness, involved two Toyota Hiace buses belonging to 2M Express Company Limited.

The two buses with registration numbers GN 3229-21 and GN 8292-20 had about 28 passengers on board.

Narrating the incident to Adom News, Kofi Apah said the buses were travelling from Accra and Kumasi respectively.

He said the driver veered off to the lane of the oncoming bus from Kumasi and collided head-on at Birimso stretch of the highway where a trailer truck carting container had been involved in a crash, with the container on the shoulder of the road.

Some victims trapped in the cars were extricated and were sent to Kibi Government Hospital and Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital at Kyebi and Osiem for treatment.