About 19 persons have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Gomoa Onyaadze on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

Three persons out of the 19 are said to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred on Monday evening with the victims receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates the unfortunate incident occurred after the back tyre of a sprinter bus with number GN 3452-17 travelling from Adubiase burst.

This caused the vehicle to summersault multiple times and landed in a ditch.

The Apam District Fire Service Commander, ACFO Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, who confirmed the incident, said the victims included 11 females and eight males.