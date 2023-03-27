A speeding private car has crashed a 60-year-old woman to death at Nyamebekyere, a community along Koforidua to Mamfe highway in the Eastern Region.

The fatal crash occurred Saturday, March 25, 2023, around 4:30 pm.

The deceased woman, identified as Grace Adu, was walking along the road when the Toyota Corolla private Car with registration number GE 4157-23 driven by an Engineer with the Electricity Company of Ghana veered off its lane to the other lane, knocked down and dragged the woman to a distance killing her instantly.

The impact caused the driver to lose control of the steering wheel and crashed into the concrete gutter of the road.

The driver sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The accident attracted dozens of residents to the scene amid shock and sadness.

Some could not hold back their tears seeing the tattered body of the woman in the community throughout the day.

Police reported at the scene to take the body to the morgue and towed the accident car for investigation.

The deceased left behind two of her grandchildren whom she was living in a rented room in the community.

Assemblymember for Nyamebekyere, Daniel Aboah Osew, expressed worry about how drivers speed excessively on the road still under construction.

He said speed rams would be constructed when the contractor completes the project.

The accident occurred hours after six passengers died in a fatal crash on the Kpong stretch of Akosombo to Tema Highway in the Eastern Region.

The deceased persons include two males and four females.

Six others, including two males and four females, were injured, two of whom were in critical condition but admitted to Hospital.