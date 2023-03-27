Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have mutually parted ways with head coach, Seydou Zerbo.

The Burkinabe trainer has come under intense pressure following his inconsistent performance at the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko in the matchday 23 games suffered a 2-0 defeat against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Zerbo was appointed as the head coach of the club prior to the start of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

He replaced Prosper Nartey Ogum on a two-year deal.

Youth Team coach, Abdulai Gazale, has been appointed to take over the club as the interim boss.

“Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways,” a club statement said on Monday.

“Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach.”

He becomes the fourth coach under the tenure of Nana Yaw Amponsah to be sacked.

He joins Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith, and Prosper Narteh Ogum as the list of casualties at the Kumasi-based club in the last three years.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted at the El-Wak Stadium by Legon Cities in the matchday 24 games.

The Porcupine Warriors sit on the 7th on the league log with 34 points.