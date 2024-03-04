The Achimota Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to a day’s imprisonment for stealing a motor bike at Spot “M” Ofankor in Accra.

John Adonu a.k.a. Task Force, was ordered by the court to pay a fine of GH1,200 in default serve three months imprisonment.

The court ordered the release of the motorbike to the complainant, Asante Boamah.

Adonu, who was held on the charge of stealing, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo convicted Adonu on his own plea.

The court in sentencing Adonu, said it took into consideration the fact that the accused person was a first offender and a young man.

According to the court, the accused person had shown remorse and the stolen motorbike had also been found.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ahiale said the complainant was an Okada Rider and the accused person, member of a task Force in the Eastern Region, residing at Nsawam.

ASP Ahiale said on February 12, 2024, at about 1:00am, the complainant worked overnight and got tired.

Prosecution said the complainant parked his Apsonic Motor bike with registration number M-N-GT3853 at Ofankor Spot “M” near the Total Filling and decided to rest on a table nearby.

The prosecutor said the complainant parked the motorbike close to where he was sleeping but he did not lock it.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons and two others were present when the complainant parked the vehicle.

ASP Ahiale said soon after the two others left the scene the complainant slept off, the accused person took advantage of the situation and stole the motor bike.

Prosecution said Adonu rode the motor bike to Nsawam and sold it for GHC3,000 to a friend at Adeiso and received part payment of GHC1,500.

The prosecutor said the complainant made his enquires and he gathered that it was Adonu who stole the motor bike.

On February 21, 2024, luck eluded Adonu when he was arrested by the complainant and sent to the Ofankor Police Station where he was detained.

Adonu’s friend Alfred Tay quickly went to Adeiso and retrieved the motor bike from the one who dishonestly received it. The recipient of the motorbike, however, escaped.

In Adonu’s statement to the Police, he admitted the offence.

