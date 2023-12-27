Tensions erupted in Loagri, within the Yagaba/Kubori Constituency, as residents clashed with the police over the custody of a suspected motorbike thief.

The incident, fueled by mounting frustration over the increasing number of motorbike thefts during market days, resulted in gunshots and ten reported injuries.

Loagri residents have been grappling with a surge in motorbike thefts, especially on market days.

The latest development unfolded on Wednesday when a suspect, already on the wanted list, attempted to steal a motorbike at the bustling market.

The alleged thief was caught in the act and pursued by both the motorbike owner and onlookers.

Seeking refuge in a nearby house, the suspect drew the attention of irate residents eager to witness justice being served.

The owner of the house locked the door to shield the suspect, while residents demanded access.

The police, patrolling the market due to its recurrent theft issues, arrived on the scene to secure the stolen motorbike.

However, they encountered resistance from the angry crowd, who feared that the suspect might escape punishment.

The situation escalated as residents and police clashed.

An eyewitness report indicates confusion over the police’s actions, with residents questioning why they didn’t immediately apprehend the suspect. Feeling that their concerns were being ignored, residents grew increasingly frustrated.

To disperse the crowd, the police resorted to firing warning shots.

In response, some residents threw stones, prompting the police to fire in their direction. Unfortunately, ten people were injured in the crossfire.

The situation in Loagri remains tense. The injured individuals are receiving medical attention, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The alleged motorbike thief is now in police custody.

