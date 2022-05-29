A suspected motorcycle thief was nearly lynched on Friday 27th May 2022 at the Dungu campus of the University For Development Studies (UDS).

The suspect went to the Faculty of Education building where motorcycles were parked with his accomplice and tried to steal the motorcycle.

They used a master key to open two motorcycles parked outside and tried to bolt with them.

But, unfortunately, they were spotted by some students who gave them a hot chase.

One of the suspects was arrested as he attempted to jumped off from the moving motorcycle, but his accomplice managed to escape.

It took the intervention of residents in the area to prevent the suspect from being lynched.

The stealing of motorcycles on UDS campus is very rampant but authorities have put in place measures to address the problem.