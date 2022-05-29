Media personality, Delay has taunted her haters after Chairman Wontumi retained his seat as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incumbent chairman retained his seat for the third time after securing 464 votes while his closest contender garnered 306 votes in a fierce contest on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

His victory has stirred some excitements from his supporters including radio presenter, Delay.

Having been hired by the controversial NPP man, his victory is also a win for Delay.

She posted her new boss smiling widely on her social media platform accompanied with a brief caption typed in Twi to her haters.

Her post, when translated, is to mock her haters for a failed attempt to make them unpopular.