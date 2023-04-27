The New Edubiase police have detained a 32-year-old hunter who reportedly shot and killed his father-in-law during a hunting expedition.

A police situational report notes that George Nkyi accidentally killed his 60-year-old father-in-law, Opanin Kwadwo Bramah, who had gone into the bush to harvest mushrooms.

Unbeknownst of Opanyin’s presence in the bush, Nkyi reportedly shot sporadically in search of game, killing the former in the process.

Upon realizing the mistake, police say he reported the situation to some family members and handed himself over to the police.

The assembly member for Sikaman electoral area, Matthew Baah, who confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the police immediately visited the scene to commence investigations.

The New Edubiase police have retrieved the body and deposited it at the district’s government hospital.

