Inadequate facilities at the Asukawkaw clinic in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have compelled the authorities to use one room as a labour ward and male and female wards.

A visit by Adom News to the area revealed that the situation does not only affect the privacy of patients admitted to the ward but also undermines quality of healthcare delivery.

Although the nursing staff of the facility declined to comment on the matter, it was obvious the situation has affected healthcare delivery in the area.

Speaking with the Assembly member of the area, Mark Oduro, he bemoaned the decongestion of patients at the facility was a worrying situation.

According to him, the population of the area has overwhelmed the facility, hence, the need for the government to consider upgrading the clinic to save patients the stressful ordeal of traveling several kilometers to the Worawora government hospital to seek medical assistance.

Mr Oduro appealed to government and the Ghana Health Service to come to their aid.

The paramount chief of Akroso, Nana Odami Gyamfi, also lamented about the inability of the facility to handle the basic health needs of the people due to lack of medical equipment and beds.

He, however, called on the Krach East assembly to act swiftly in dealing with the situation to reduce the suffering of the people in accessing health care.

Some patients at the facility in an interview with Adom News expressed worry about the situation and appealed to government, non-governmental organisations and individuals to extend helping hands for the expansion of the facility.

