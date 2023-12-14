Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has insisted on his commitment to support housing schemes for teachers when voted into power.



This, he says, is to enable teachers to access proper accommodation upon retirement.



“We are going to support the teacher’ associations to build for their members. Already, the associations have housing schemes for their members, so we will work with them.” he said



Mr. Mahama further explained that, “if you are a teacher with twenty years to retirement, you can be involved in the arrangement where some amount is deducted from salaries”.



According to the former President, the proposed accommodation of a two-bedroom apartment will be constructed at a location of the individual’s choice.



Other professions with similar housing schemes will also receive support.



Mr. Mahama made this promise at a Town Hall meeting at Nsawura in the Akontombra Constituency of the Western North Region.



Upon the numerous requests received for affordable housing, the NDC has resolved to propose an affordable housing scheme in its manifesto for the 2024 elections.



“I am talking about affordable housing, not those priced in dollars; that the prices increase with the rise of the dollar. We will price them in cedis so that everyone can afford it,” he said.



The former President continues to give further explanation on the 24-hour economy policy which he says will be the game changer for the country.

