The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), says government is yet to fulfil the numerous promises made to teachers with the aim of addressing concerns regarding their conditions of service.

According to the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, the current conditions under which teachers are working, particularly in deprived areas are nothing to write home about.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Friday, Mr Musah stressed that the attitude of the government when it comes to challenges faced by teachers is not encouraging.

“As far back as 2009, because of this particular challenge, we negotiated and we all agreed with the employer that 20 percent of the gross salary of the teacher should be paid to those who accept posting to deprived communities. 14 years down the line, that money and that allowance has not been paid.

“We have engaged, we went to the National Labour Commission, we have gone on strike, as we speak, we even have been sued at the Supreme Court in the course of fighting for this thing. But when we bring this matter up, people think that we don’t care about the children and stuff like that, but who speaks for the teacher?

“They go there, they risk their lives, give up everything and at the end of the day by the time you come back as a young man all your colleagues are ahead of you and you have nothing to write home about.”

Mr. Musah further explained that more trained teachers will continue to seek greener pastures outside the country if the conditions of teachers are not improved. This, he said will result in massive teacher shortage.

“We have said over and over again that a teacher with the current condition of service cannot put up a two-bedroom house when he goes on retirement. There is no way. And if you cannot retire into a two-bedroom house with the basic necessities, then how do you take care of your health.”he quizzed.

“And for this exodus thing, we need to expect more.

“Even in Ghana here, those working in the media space, I can tell you on authority that about 50 percent of your reporters out there when they get the opportunity, they leave.

“So the teaching profession has become like a stepping stone. You get into it to find something to do and leave when something better comes along. Is that how we want it? I don’t think so.”

The assertion by the General Secretary for GNAT comes after statements made by President Akufo-Addo at the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize event held in Takoradi.

Addressing the gathering, the President said his government has undertaken massive investment in the education sector including upgrading teacher standards and professionalism. He added that government is also working to improve teachers’ conditions of service.

“We are committed to resourcing teachers, improving conditions, and creating the necessary enabling environment for teachers to thrive,” he emphasized.

However, Mr. Musah says old promises not kept make it impossible for teachers and other groups to believe new ones.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s promise to provide ten thousand (10,000) units of affordable housing for teachers across the country within two (2) years is yet to materialize.

“I will not banter with the President, neither will I say I do not believe him but having made that particular statement in the year 2020 in Kumasi, the president told us that, they will construct ten thousand houses within 2 years for teachers, the two years is ending in December.

“So if the promise had been made and we had seen the manifestation of it, teachers wouldn’t have been worried so much.

“But the thing is that if in January we were told that ten thousand houses will be built for us and we are in the month of October and we are left with two months for the two years to expire, and you look into the 2017 budget, and it is in there, then that is the concern.”

