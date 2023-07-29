The Ghana National Association of Teachers(GNAT) says the introduction of the Free SHS policy has rendered once vibrant PTAs, governing boards, and alumni useless.

This, according to the General Secretary, Thomas Musah, is because their powers have been taken from them to act effectively in support of running the schools.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Musah said that the associations which hitherto were supporting the schools financially, and infrastructure wise are toothless bulldogs.

He lamented that some SHSs have not held PTA meetings for God knows how long.

He said all these are affecting the schools but the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education have turned deaf ears.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the National Council of Parent Teacher Association, Irene Sam, couldn’t agree less.

She confirmed that indeed the free SHS policy has rendered them powerless in the initial stages of the implementation of the policy.

