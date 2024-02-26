The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is promising teachers in various Senior High and Tertiary Schools a WiFi Zone.

This, he said will facilitate their research works.

The NDC flagbearer in a meeting with teacher trainees said his government will give them decent accommodations.

Mr. Mahama was responding to requests by teacher trainees at the Savanna College of Education, as part of the Building Ghana agenda.

These trainees tabled a number of challenges they expect fixing should the NDC win the December polls.

Addressing them after their inputs, John Mahama indicated that, the provision of a WiFi Zone for Senior High and Tertiary School should be paramount in any development and it is captured in NDC’s Educational policy captures that

John Mahama further assured of improving rural education situations through decent accommodations.

