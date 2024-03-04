Thirty-six schools will slug it out for the coveted trophy and bragging rights as the best primary school in the Ashanti region, as Luv FM launches the fifth edition of the Primary Schools Quiz.

The journey to finding the next champion for the competition has begun with a launch and balloting of contestants at the KNUST campus.

Including defending champions, Divine Mission Academy and two other finalists from last year’s edition, the schools will compete in groups of three.

In the upcoming six weeks, these 36 primary schools in the Ashanti Region will compete in a series of knowledge-based challenges across various subjects, captivating audiences with their brilliance.

All the 36 schools participated in the launch and balloting of the Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz in Kumasi on March 1.

Speaking at the event, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, William Kwame Amankrah, lauded the Luv FM’s effort to expose learners to modern skills at early age.

“When quality education is nurtured well, it leads to a transformation that every country strives to achieve. What we are going to launch today fits into the 21st-century goals in education. It will provide learners with the necessary prerequisite knowledge to navigate the global world,” he said.

Isaac Antwi, Relationships Manager at the Kumasi Business Unit of The Multimedia Group, encouraged contestants to remain resilient in the competition and give of their best shots.

“In the coming weeks, the contesting pupils are expected to treat our listeners and audience to an exciting and intellectually stimulating show of prowess in competing. We expect nothing but the best from the schools that have made it this far,” he said.

Rules of the competition were spelt out to ensure, fairness and smooth running.

Remarkably, fresh entry schools in the competition are coming with the vigor of putting up a resound performance.

“We will win. We have come so far to get here. If we don’t win I won’t be happy. At least we will get to the semi-finals,” said a pupil of Joy Standard School.

“We have trained, learned and released so we can win. And God is with us,” a pupil of Moldgold school said.

From Monday, 4th March, the Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz which will be airing on the Joy Learning Channel on MultiTv, Luv FM and other social media platforms.