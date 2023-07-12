Three suspected kidnappers have been reportedly struck dead by lightning in Nigeria.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the incident linked to the efforts of a local vigilance team aimed at checking security challenges in the area, happened three days ago.

It was gathered that the victims of the lightning strike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang who reportedly operated in Iwo, Osun state about two weeks ago.

A source among the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), a sociocultural organization of indigenes of the area, confirmed the incident to the publication, saying that members of the vigilance team in the area briefed the organisation on the development.

Speaking on the incident, the state police Commissioner, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said that the Command and its men had already commenced investigation on the development.

The CP said that veracity of the incident would be ascertained after diligent investigation.