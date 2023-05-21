Leeds United’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread as Europa Conference League finalists West Ham United’s came from behind to secure victory at London Stadium.

For the second week running Leeds were unable to hold on to a first-half lead and this time they did not even pick up a point following late goals from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini.

An injury to striker Patrick Bamford, which must make him a doubt for Leeds’ final game against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road next weekend, was further disappointment for Sam Allardyce.

Leeds must beat Spurs and hope Everton do not defeat Bournemouth at Goodison Park or Leicester City collect four points from their final two games in order to stay up.

Judging by the resigned expressions on the faces of the Leeds fans who remained in the stadium until the final whistle, it is not something they think is likely.

It had looked so much more promising earlier in the game when Rodrigo lashed home a volley from Winston McKennie’s long throw.

Allardyce believes clean sheets are the key to survival but one in this game proved beyond Leeds as Declan Rice produced a 31st-minute equaliser.

Bowen then finished off a flowing move to put West Ham – whose own top-flight future was confirmed 24 hours earlier – in front before Lanzini profited from Lucas Paqueta’s inspired run along the goal line in added time.