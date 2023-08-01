The football world has remembered former Ghana striker Junior Agogo, who passed away in 2019 after battling an illness.

Today, August 1 marks the 44th birthday of the former Nottingham Forest striker.

The Ghana Football Association and football fans have honoured the late Black Stars player.

Agogo, who represented the Black Stars from 2006 to 2009, is famously remembered for his exploits during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana and also scored the winner against Nigeria.

During his time with the national team, he earned 27 caps and scored 12 goals.

In his club career, Agogo played for an impressive 15 different clubs, with a significant portion of his time spent in England.

Notably, he became a cult hero at Nottingham Forest, where he scored the most goals for any club in his career, netting 21 goals in 73 games across all competitions.

Agogo died on August 22, 2019, aged 40. The striker suffered from a stroke and had difficulty speaking before passing away in London.

