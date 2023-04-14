SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 29 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture is the Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad at San Mames Barria on the afternoon of Saturday 15 April.

The Txuri-Urdin are looking to secure a top-four finish and spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, while Los Leones have top-six European ambitions of their own – adding a sense of importance and destiny to this regional battle.

“What this team is doing is outrageous, in the face of casualties and injuries,” said La Real manager Imanol Alguacil. “They’re competing like beasts. The only thing I ask of them is that we are proud of them, and I’ve been very proud of them for a long time.”

Another key clash arrives on Sunday night, as Valencia and Sevilla meet at Estadio de Mestalla. Usually, these two heavyweights would be competing for places in the upper regions of the log, but in this case they are both scrapping to stay clear of relegation – something new Los Nervionenses manager Jose Luis Mendilibar is all too aware of.

“The only important thing is that things flow. Day by day we will correct things and they [the player] will pick them up,” said Mendilibar, who recently replaced Jorge Sampaoli. “I have had time to watch Sevilla and the players. With the ideas that I can bring, what I have that are great footballers now mentally down because of the situation. They have to make me see how good they are. We have to help each other. That we believe in each other.”

League leaders Barcelona will be in action earlier on Sunday when they face Getafe away from home, followed by Atletico Madrid tackling Almeria in the Spanish capital. As for champions Real Madrid, they will face Cadiz at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday night.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

La Liga broadcast details, 14-17 April 2023

All times CAT

Friday 14 April

21:00: Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 15 April

14:00: Villarreal v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Real Betis v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Cadiz v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 16 April

14:00: Girona v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Getafe v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Atletico Madrid v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Valencia v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 17 April

21:00: Celta Vigo v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga