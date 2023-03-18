SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 26 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture is the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’, as Barcelona and Real Madrid renew their rivalry with a meeting at the Camp Nou on the evening of Sunday 19 March.

The Blaugrana have made it their mission to reclaim the Spanish title from Los Blancos and this clash could go a long way in securing that aim… or be a springboard for the team from the capital city to bring themselves right back into contention.

“The importance of this game is well known,” said Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. “The importance is in terms of history, rivalry and the league table. It will not be decisive for the title either way, but both teams will be pushing to secure a win.”

Another key clash takes place on Saturday night at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, as Atletico Madrid take on Valencia. Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone has hailed the return of midfielder Koke, which has made a substantial difference to their play.

“The team is better because the team plays more and we have returned with Koke in the middle,” said the Argentine tactician. “We move through the game better, we suffer a little more defensively, but we are working. Mario’s [Hermoso’ growth is what the team needs and he has more minutes. It is what the team needs and not what Simeone needs. I have no commitment to anyone.”

Sunday – aside from ‘El Clasico’ – also features Real Betis and Real Sociedad targeting home victories against Mallorce and Elche respectively, Villarreal taking on Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar, and Sevilla travelling to face Getafe.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has called on his team to lift their game as they struggle to rise up the table: “A team with our history and quality should not be where we are in the league,” said the Moroccan. “It is our responsibility to turn things around and represent the club and the supporters in a better way.”

La Liga broadcast details, 17-19 March 2023

All times CAT

Friday 17 March

22:00: Real Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 18 March

15:00: Almeria v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Rayo Vallecano v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Espanyol v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 19 March

15:00: Real Betis v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Osasuna v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Real Sociedad v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Getafe v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Barcelona v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga