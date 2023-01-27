SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 19 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 27 to Monday 30 January 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are chasing three points to keep up the defence of their title, while the Txuri-Urdin are fighting to be the ‘best of the rest’ behind their opponents and Barcelona.

“We need to defend well and be a solid unit,” said Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. “I think the team looks pretty fresh. They might not all be in the same condition but it wasn’t a physical issue because we really pushed towards the end and the team kept going until the final whistle.”

Elsewhere, Madrid’s main title rivals Barcelona will chase three points at Estadi Montilivi against Girona, but home manager Michel hopes to see his side have the ambition to upset the Catalan giants in this round.

“We are ambitious, but we are realistic as well. First, we must ensure we stay in the division, then we can look up,” said Michel. “Progress is not always a continual improvement, sometimes you have to learn from hard lessons, but we hope to make a strong stand in this match.”

Atletico Madrid will face a stern test away to Osasuna, who have punched above their weight this season. Yet Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone insists his charges never underestimate any opponent.

“We approach all the games and we want to see them as if they were a final. The next game will be the same way and so on and you also broadcast it in the same way. There is no bigger game than the one you have to play,” said the Argentine.

The round also features Sevilla hosting a must-win game against relegation candidates Elche, Valencia visiting Real Valladolid, Celta Vigo hosting Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal hosting Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de la Ceramica.

La Liga broadcast details, 27-30 January 2023

All times CAT

Friday 27 January

22:00: Almeria v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 28 January

15:00: Cadiz v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Girona v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Sevilla v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Getafe v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 29 January

15:00: Real Valladolid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 30 January

22:00: Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga