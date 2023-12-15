The passion of La Liga will be irresistible viewing for GOtv viewers, with SuperSport featuring Round 16 action from Friday 15 to Monday 18 December 2023.

Real Madrid host Villarreal at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Sunday 17 December for the pick of La Liga clashes in this round. Los Blancos are fighting to regain the championship ahead of rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, while the Yellow Submarine are looking to shake off the inconsistencies that have plagued their season thus far.

“[Manager] Marcelino can give us a lot, such as a very defined style of play,” said Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno. “I am sure that he will make us improve in all facets of the game. The players must work to pick up his concepts and ideas as soon as possible.”

The round opens on Friday night with Osasuna hosting Rayo Vallecano at Estadio El Sadar, while Saturday’s headline game pits Athletic Bilbao against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Barria.

“And that marks my game because if I play a good game but I don’t give an assist and I don’t score a goal it seems like I haven’t done anything, but if I do the same and I give an assist or score a goal they already say that I have played a great game….” noted Atletico midfielder Saul. “It’s what I have to play with, I know how to manage that because it’s what I like.”

Saturday also features Barcelona away to Valencia, while Sunday – aside from the Real v Villarreal clash – sees a potential thriller between Real Sociedad and Real Betis at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, while Monday brings the round-closer between high-flying Girona and Alaves.

“We won’t stop fighting, but I think Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are going to drop few points. We will only challenge if we are perfect every day, and I don’t know if that will be the case. I don’t think so, but to this day, we have shown enough to fight with them,” said Girona coach Michel.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 15 December

22:00: Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 16 December

15:00: Celta Vigo v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:15: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Sevilla v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Valencia v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 17 December

15:00: Almeria v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Sociedad v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Las Palmas v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

Monday 18 December

22:00: Girona v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga