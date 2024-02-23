The return of Sergio Ramos to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will unmissable viewing for SuperSport viewers, as Round 26 of La Liga is played from Friday 23 to Monday 26 February 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the key clash from this round is the meeting of Real Madrid and Sevilla at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the late evening of Sunday 25 February.

While Los Blancos are chasing down title glory, Los Nervionenses are having a nightmare season and will be happy just to avoid relegation from the top flight league, giving this clash a very different feel than usual. In addition, this game will also see Sergio Ramos return to Real Madrid as a Sevilla player for the first time since his return to Spain at the start of the season.

“For this and for everything he [Ramos] has done for this club [Real Madrid], everyone is very fond of him, especially me in particular. I’m sure he’s going to have a great game and then if he scores a goal, hopefully not, he can do whatever he wants,” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Elsewhere, Real’s title rivals Girona will have to wait until Monday night to respond when they host Rayo Vallecano. The Blanquivermells have punched way above their weight this season, with manager Michel linked to jobs at major clubs such as rivals Barcelona and Premier league heavyweights Chelsea and Newcastle United – emphasising how good a job he has done with the Catalan club.

Barcelona will be in action late on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Getafe to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, while Atletico Madrid will be away to Almeria later the same evening – as these two heavyweights look to ensure that they will finish in the top four and play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Atletico continue to be inspired by the genius of Antoine Griezmann, with Gabriel Paulista delighted to call the Frenchman his teammate: “He’s one of the best players in the world,” said the Brazilian. “I’ve suffered a lot against him [at previous club Valencia] and now I get to play alongside him. He’s a very intelligent player, he knows how to pass the ball well, and how to finish chances.”

Other matches to watch include Real Sociedad hosting Villarreal, a relegation six-pointer between Cadiz and Celta Vigo, and a potential thriller when Real Betis host Athletic Bilbao.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 23 February

22:00: Real Sociedad v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 24 February

15:00: Granada v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Barcelona v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Alaves v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Almeria v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 25 February

15:00: Cadiz v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Las Palmas v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Real Madrid v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 26 February

22:00: Girona v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3