Kumawood actress, Akyere Bruwaa, known in private life as Miriam Donkor, has shared a video of her first son.

The handsome young man, who is known as Paa, celebrated his birthday yesterday, November 18, 2021.

Paa’s mother decided to celebrate his birthday by showing him off on social media.

In the video shared on Akyere’s Instagram page, Paa was seen in the middle of a room dancing to a song by Dada KD.

The proud mother joined her son on the floor and danced around with him. They were full of smiles and excitement.

Sharing the video, Akyere prayed for God’s continued grace for her son while also asking for peace for him.

“Glorious Happy Birthday my sweetie paa. May the Good Lord continue to be gracious unto you. Enjoy His Peace. Congratulations!!!❤❤❤,” her caption to the video read.