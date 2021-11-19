Thousands of participants who attended this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF), in Durban South Africa, could not do away with, say, a visit to the Ghanaian wine stand to taste the country’s local variety of wines.

The Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) distilleries’ stand won hearts with participants telling how unique the Ghanaian products are.

The Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF), organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), started from 15 to 21 November in Durban, South Africa.

IATF brings together the business community, political stakeholders, international organizations, academia, and civil society to build bridges for a successful implementation of the AfCFTA, to boost trade and investment across 55 countries.



Ghana’s first Distillery Company, GIHOC is among companies that made it to this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 and received massive patronage in Durban, South Africa.

According to the delegates and visitors who made it to the Fair, the GIHOC Products have unique taste and could well qualify to increase good health, thus, the ‘mad rush’ for them.



This year’s International Trade Fair saw exhibitors and visitors from across the continent converged at Durban’s ICC Avenue for businesses to network and get the chance to boost their trade.

The Ghana stand, which has been uniquely made, saw many participants trooping in, especially the GIHOC stand with sampling of each of their products.

Most of them lauded GIHOC for their products, especially TAKAI which is made of Cocoa and Coffee leading to most people showing interest in being distributors.



Management of GIHOC believes the company will soon increase its international presence where hundreds of foreigners or foreign traders will be selling GIHOC products.

IATF is the key event boosting trade in Africa. No other event brings together more professionals under one roof. In 2021, IATF’s theme will focus on the newly launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.

The One Trade Africa programme of the International Trade Centre (ITC) will empower micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to access business opportunities within the AfCFTA, with a particular focus on ensuring that women and youth are part of the continental market equation.