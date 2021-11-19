An explosion rocked the Agodi area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Thursday night as a petrol-laden tanker caught fire round NTA Road.

According to Punch, the fire, which claimed no life, destroyed two private cars.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Services, Ismail Adeleke said, “no life was lost in the explosion.”

He said, “I am there with our men as I talk to you this night. We gathered that the driver parked when he discovered that there was an issue with the engine compartment of the truck.

“The driver checked it and went back to start the vehicle. After this, as he wanted to continue his journey, he found out that fire had started from the engine compartment. He jumped off the truck and the tanker lost control and fell on its side.

“The content was spilled on the road and fire followed. Two cars were also burnt but we thank God no life was lost.”

He told Punch that the fire had been put out completely.

