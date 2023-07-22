Drivers at the Kumasi-Bawku bus terminal have suspended their services in protest of a dawn attack on one of their buses at Walewale in the North East Region.

The drivers say the attack is the latest in series of incidents that have threatened their livelihood and made them scared of transporting passengers to Bawku and other parts of the North.

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the persons who shot into the bus and set it ablaze. One person was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

The incident has caused panic among the drivers at the Suame bus terminal, who say they are now being targeted by people who want to prevent them from travelling to Bawku and other areas of the North.

One of the Chairmen at the bus terminal, Anasara George Akolgo, says the incident has left drivers devastated.

“All of us were very shocked by what happened in Walewale because we had loaded the bus yesterday evening bound for Bawku, and it was attacked in Walewale and the people even followed the bus to the police station and burnt it, and we don’t understand why anytime there is a problem in Bawku, then the Walewale people begin to misbehave with us.

“We have suspended services to Bawku, and we want the government and the IGP to step in and solve it amicably because what is happening is intimidation to us because most of the drivers are panicking.”

He also alleged that some people are now going from one station to the other tracking travellers to Bawku and attacking them during the journey.

ALSO READ: