The Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) has admitted 30 new scholars into the mentoring and training program established by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, bringing the total number to 231.

The program which is run by the John A. Kufuor Foundation provides a specialised three-year transformational leadership preparation for African youth.

KSP primarily seeks to add value to the formal education students receive at the tertiary level and produce innovative leaders, problem solvers, creative thinkers, and imbued with a strong sense of patriotism.

A statement from the program said, “The 85-year-old African president has adopted 201 grandchildren and still adding more, all in the name of changing the African story.

“On Wednesday, December 27, he will be accepting 30 additional grandchildren who were independently selected on merit to give his blessings to enable them to embark on a two-week leadership camp. Africa indeed has hope. VISION 2040.”

The final 30 were selected from a pool of 1250 applicants.

They are first-year students from tertiary institutions across the country, including the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, KNUST, Ashesi University, Valley View University, and Ola Training College, among others.

“Every year, applicants show a strong interest in the program. This year was not so different,” Dr Pascal Brenya who is the coordinator of the program observed.

He expressed concern young people in the country are handicapped when it comes to: “the ability to follow basic instructions before acting, being clear about their goals and aspirations, the why behind the desirable what, lack basic knowledge in terms of their surroundings like geography and history, and have very little sense of patriotism.”

“I believe that by the time these young individuals graduate from the program, they will be refined to be proactive leaders, patriotic, and knowledgeable on basic geopolitical and historical changes, and have a sense of responsibility to cause change,” he said.

Desmond Eliot celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with stunning photos

Beautiful moment as patient weds in hospital