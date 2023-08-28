Health workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have decided to give names to two male babies who were abandoned at the facility two months ago.

The first baby named Ransford Sackey, was reportedly abandoned by her mother after birth when she detected he had deformities.

Ransford had only one arm and a limb, which nurses say was due to a failed abortion.

But his mother absconded from the hospital after she told nurses she was going out to buy something.

All attempts to reach her have, however, proved futile since she provided the wrong contact details.

The second baby, named Kelvin Walters, according to reports by Accra-based TV3, was also brought in by police officers who found him at a beach in Accra.

At the time of rescue, he appeared malnourished with measles all over his body.

The two have since been at the Child Health Department, where they have been taken good care of for the past months.

However, preparations are currently underway to hand them over to the Social Welfare Department.

In a related development, hospital authorities have appealed to the public for help in locating the families of two patients who have also been on admission for about 17 months.

Identified as Agbalu and Abiola Adeni, the patients on admission at the orthopaedic ward were involved in accidents at different locations in Accra.

The hospital PRO, Mustafa Salifu, said despite being treated and discharged with their bills catered for, they are still at the hospital over claims they have no relatives in Accra.

Describing the situation as worrying, Mr Salifu bemoaned the duo still occupy hospital beds at the expense of critically ill persons.

