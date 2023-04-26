Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday commissioned a Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The million-dollar ($1m) catheterization laboratory was funded by the Bank of Ghana.

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Facebook

This, according to Br Bawumia, was after an appeal from him to the Governor, Dr Addison to consider funding the acquisition of such essential medical equipment as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The facility, which is the most advanced Cath Lab in the country, has an accompanying Big Detector, dyna CT and roadmap software, and 3D workstation.

These are essential requirements for achieving accurate and effective minimally invasive treatments at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Korle Bu, according to officials, is currently the only country in the West Africa subregion offering advanced minimally invasive endovascular treatments (performing brain surgeries without cutting the skull) for conditions such as brain aneurysms.

The acquisition of this lab is, therefore, expected to reduce the incidence of patients being referred abroad for further tests and treatments.

On behalf of management, Dr Bawumia expressed appreciation to Dr Addison and Bank of Ghana.

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Facebook

He acknowledged the facility will greatly enhance Ghana’s capabilities to provide cardiac catheterization, stenting for various conditions and emergency treatment of strokes and thromboembolic phenomena, and other life-saving interventions.

ALSO READ:

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Facebook

A Catheterisation Lab is an examination room in a health facility with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualise the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat any stenosis or abnormality found.

Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Facebook

The Vice President took to his Facebook page to share lovely photos from the commissioning.