Koku and Kufour
Koku Anyidoho and John Kufuor

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has shared photos of himself with some former Presidents and current President of Ghana.

In the photos, which were shared on his official Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho could be seen in a pose with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, late President Jerry John Rawlings, late President Prof John Evans Atta Mills and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Posting the pictures, Mr Anyidoho expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity of getting close to the President’s of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

READ ALSO:

Right after posting the pictures, social media was divided.

Some social media users wondered why Mr Anyidoho posted the pictures of former Presidents without adding former President John Mahama since he is also an ex-president.

While some rebuked him for being unfair to former president Mahama, some also believed he did the right thing by ignoring Mr Mahama.

Check out his full post below:

And check out some of the reactions on social media below: