Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has shared photos of himself with some former Presidents and current President of Ghana.

In the photos, which were shared on his official Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho could be seen in a pose with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, late President Jerry John Rawlings, late President Prof John Evans Atta Mills and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Posting the pictures, Mr Anyidoho expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity of getting close to the President’s of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Right after posting the pictures, social media was divided.

Some social media users wondered why Mr Anyidoho posted the pictures of former Presidents without adding former President John Mahama since he is also an ex-president.

While some rebuked him for being unfair to former president Mahama, some also believed he did the right thing by ignoring Mr Mahama.

I thank God Almighty that He has gotten me very close to ALL the President’s of Ghana’s, Fourth Republican dispensation. I forgive the urchins who insult me, but I shall meet some of them in court for the sake of my departed 8 year old daughter. pic.twitter.com/9TEjJV51DV — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 23, 2021

You never met @JDMahama ?? — Nana Peasah (@peasa2) January 23, 2021

But you left one person out

🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ruud_boi® (@kwasi_Asomah) January 23, 2021

Ah so Mahama wasn’t a president or what? — Elyon 🍑🍑 (@ElyonQuequ) January 23, 2021

JM in the mud — Scot McTrumuney (@Maxi_Konan) January 23, 2021

Good 👏👏🇨🇵🇨🇵 — Hala Madrid!!🐘❤️⚪💙🇨🇵 (@RichieSamJunio2) January 23, 2021

Great… still one is missing — shocker (@ClementAmoako11) January 23, 2021

I can’t see @JDMahama ? He comes before @NAkufoAddo in the 4th republic. — Gabby 🇬🇭 (@__Abrant) January 23, 2021

I can’t see u and ex prez mahama

. please any conflict dey between two of u? if yes forgive am — kojo egyir (@kojoegyir2) January 23, 2021