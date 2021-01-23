A taxi driver, identified as Culture, has been shot dead at Mmoatiakrom, a community near Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident happened at Denkyira Essikuma electoral area in the late hours of last Tuesday.

The Assemblyman for the area, Kwame Nsowaa Salvation, confirmed the incident to Adom FM News reporter Kofi Otabil and said he suspected a robbery attack.

“I had a call that somebody has been shot and dumped on the road side so I quickly rushed to the scene and found out that it is true so I called on authorities and we later found out that he is a Taxi driver at Dunkwa-On Offin here so we called on the police and sent him to mortuary,” he said.

According to the Assemblyman, the driver was married with three children and they were yet to inform the family.

He also added that the driver might have been hired by the robbers and was shot and they took away his car, money and mobile phone and dumped him on the road side.

The police have been alerted and the body has since been deposited at the Dunkwa Municipal Hospital morgue.