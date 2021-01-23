A death-trap school building of the New Nsuta Junior High School (JHS) in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region has collapsed on a 13-year-old boy.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Friday, January 22, 2021.

The victim, identified as Bernard Kwabena Opoku, a JHS 1 pupil of the school, sustained a deep cut in the head and is receiving treatment at the Obuasi Government Hospital.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K.Normanyo, the victim said he was going to urinate when the incident happened.

His traumatised colleagues claimed the school authorities have refused to listen to their complaints to pull down the structure for a new block to be put up.

Akwasi Opoku, father of the victim, said the entire building needs to be replaced and called on the authorities to do something about it immediately.

However, the headmaster of the school, Frederick Mensah, lamented that he had written several letters to the Municipal Education Directorate and the Assembly on the need to put up a new block but all to no avail.