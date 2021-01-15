Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has subtly taken a swipe at former president John Mahama for describing Ghana as a Banana Republic.

He made the comments on social media when reacting to the declaration of the New Patriotic Party and Independent Member of Parliament (MP), Andrew Asiamah Amoako, as majority group in Parliament.

Mr Mahama said during his lunch meeting with the NDC lawmakers on Saturday, January 9 that happenings in Parliament during the election of a Speaker for the 8th legislature made the country look like a Banana Republic.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho said it is only sick minds who will say that Ghana is a Banana Republic.

It is, however, not direct who he was referring to.

He wrote: Ghana has a President and Vice President; Ghana has a Speaker of Parliament; We now have, an NPP Majority Side of Parliament as declared by the Speaker; Ghana has a Chief Justice: it is only sick minds that will say that, Ghana, is a Banana Republic.

Read his full statement: