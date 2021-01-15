Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan, is on the verge of completing a loan move from Fiorentina to fellow Serie A club, Cagliari.

The 27-year-old will undergo a medical examination in the Italian capital of Rome before teaming up with his new teammates on Monday.

The midfielder will link up with former coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who trained him for two seasons at Sassuolo.

He left Fiorentina’s training grounds on Friday morning to head to Rome for the medicals, after which the deal is expected to be signed.

Alfred Duncan leaving the training grounds of Fiorentina

“I can say that he is a very welcome player,” Eusebio Di Francesco, who is the manager of Cagliari, said.

“I hope to train him again soon,” he added.

The midfielder is joining the club on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

He joined Fiorentina in January 2020 but has only managed 17 league games in that period, scoring one goal and one assist.

The Ghanaian has been capped nine times by his country.