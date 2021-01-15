Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is seeking the face of God in the discharge of his duties.

He said: “The battle is always the Lord’s” during the second sitting of the 8th Parliament, Friday, January 15, 2021.

Mr Bagbin noted that his destiny is in his own hands as Speaker of Parliament but will do the work diligently with the help of God.

“I intend to live by the Oath I swore on the occasion of my election to this office, to respect, obey and abide by the will of the House. I am fully committed to being fair and impartial. The battle is always the Lord’s. Glory be to the Most High God,” he said.

The Speaker maintained that, he is fully committed to serving the House and the country faithfully and conscientiously as the Speaker for Members of Parliament and indeed all Ghanaians.

“The Speakership is not a partisan-political office. Regardless of which party nominated or voted to elect him or her, and regardless of his or her previous political background, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana occupies a non-partisan, impartial office,” he added.