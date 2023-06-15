King Ayisoba, one of Ghana’s outstanding contemporary traditional musicians, last Wednesday thrilled music fans at the Oerol Festival in Holland.

This year’s festival attracted musicians from across the globe who entertained the audience with their rich collection of both continental African music and contemporary western songs.

King Ayisoba, who charmed fans with his creative skills, stagecraft and style of performance, performed with his Kologo Band and their combination was really superb as they delighted patrons with an electrifying performance.

He performed several of his hit songs at the festival and enjoyed a good response from music fans. He really gave a good account of himself on stage.

Known in real life as Albert Ayisoba Apoozore, King Ayisoba, who is known for his unique blend of traditional and contemporary music, kicked off his performance with his hit song ‘I Want to See My Father.’

He then went on to perform other popular songs, such as ‘The Whole World’, ‘Agbekor’, and many others.

The Dutch audience was captivated by Ayisoba’s energetic performance and his infectious enthusiasm. Many in the crowd sang along to his songs and danced to the beat.

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician’s performance was a highlight of the Oerol Festival, which is one of the most popular festivals in Holland.

The festival is known for its eclectic mix of music, dance, theatre, and art. Ayisoba’s performance was part of his 45-day tour of Europe and Asia.

King Ayisoba, the most successful traditional artiste and most toured current Ghanaian artiste, will be performing in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Thailand.