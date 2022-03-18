Ghanaian gospel artiste, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known by his stage name MOG Music, has given a response to the statement “filling Up a stadium is not an achievement,” made by the ‘Kologo’ musician, King Ayisoba.

MOG Music said he should replicate it if he feels it is not an achievement. That is because it is not an easy feat.

“He should try it, if he thinks it is no achievement,” he cleared.

“It takes a lot to fill a stadium annually, to fill a stadium of 21,000 to 25,000 capacity it takes a lot, to even convince people to come it takes a lot,” he added.

He also opined that King Ayisoba requires some level of education on filling up stadium and what it takes.

He is not the only artiste who has come to condemn the statement made by the veteran musician. Another artiste hailing from the North has also come out to call out the artiste. Fancy Gadam also came out to pose a question to the artiste “if filling up a stadium is not an achievement, what is it then?”

The gospel artiste has also released a new song titled ‘Meto’. It features Hiplife musician, Nana Oduro Acheampong, better known as Yaw Igwe.

MOG Music is currently on a radio tour for the promotion of his New Wine Concert, happening at the Oil Dome, at the Royal House Chapel in Accra, on Sunday 20th March 2022. It features GRAMMY award-winning artiste, Donnie McClurkin.

MORE: