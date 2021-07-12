Award-winning Ghanaian traditional musician, King Ayisoba, blew minds when he disclosed how much his traditional outfits cost on Adom TV during an interview on Ahosepe Xtra last weekend.

The Kologo-stringing musician said his native outfits are usually made for the rich because average people cannot afford them.

When Sister Sandy asked how much it costs, he said: If you do not have about GH¢ 3,000 Cedis, you cannot buy this one I am wearing.

According to Ayisoba, born as Albert Apoozore, he promised himself never to wear foreign clothes, hence the decision to portray himself against the status-quo of other musicians.

