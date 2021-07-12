Armed robbers have shot and killed a commercial driver at Labun Quarters in the Pru East Constituency of the Bono East Region.

The robbers, after the attack, fled the scene with an unspecified amount of money.

Tension is mounting in the constituency as residents lament about at least four robberies being reported on a daily basis even during day time.

The Member of Parliament, Dr Kwabena Donkor, said the situation seems to be currently uncontrollable as several appeals to the Inspector-General of Police and the Minister of Interior are yet to yield results.

The residents are also calling for the establishment of a military camp to deal with the rampant robberies.

They also fear a further breakdown of security as they threaten to fight the robbers.