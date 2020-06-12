General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, has shared unseen photos and videos of his late worker and friend, Kwadwo Wiafe.

The photos and videos were shared as the family marks the one-week celebration of his demise today, June 12, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Osei shared fun moments with Mr Wiafe whose demise was reported on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

ALSO READ:

One of the videos captured the deceased showing his powerful dance moves.

Another captured him lamenting over his unpaid bills.

He was also spotted in a hearty laughter in the company of his friends.

Watch the videos and photos below: