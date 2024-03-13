JoyNews’ investigations reveal how first-year students of some Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country were forced to eat one specific meal for lunch and supper for an entire term due to an acute food shortage.

This is coming up in the latest Hotline Documentary ‘Empty Plates – the Free SHS Promise’ which highlights the grim picture of the quantity and quality of food served to thousands of students on various campuses.

‘Empty Plates – the Free SHS Promise’ will be airing on Monday, March 18 on JoyFM Super Morning Show at 8:30 a.m. and on JoyNews channel at 8:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: