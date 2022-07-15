Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper return to Ghana with high school students

American rappers, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, have returned to Ghana after spending time in the country in late 2021 and in January 2022.

The two artistes are in the country, this time, with about eight high school freshmen from Chicago in the US.

They are expected to stay in Ghana for about 10 days as part of an educational travel experience.

Taking to Instagram, Vic Mensa noted that “a year ago we had the idea to take a group of kids from Chicago to Ghana. There are some things about yourself that you can only understand by knowing where you come from.”

The musician added that “Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today, we are one step closer to actualizing that dream.”

This comes after Chance The Rapper in January promised to return to the country with a “big group” in July.

Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper in January toured some parts of the country during a short vacation they took.

Vic Mensa had been in Ghana in December 2021. He was later joined by colleague rapper Chance the Rapper in January 2022.

Ghana will celebrate it 65th year since it FOUGHT and gained its independence. I wanna go back in a big group in July. I promise you’ll feel at home 🇬🇭 JLIG (2022) shot by me pic.twitter.com/3NMpniktOG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 13, 2022

The duo toured some parts of the country and met with many musicians including Darkovibes, Sarkodie, King Promise and M.anifest.

One of Chance The Rapper’s activities that got the country talking was his visit to a church on one Sunday (January 9) morning.

According to a post on Instagram, the church where he worshipped was built by his family years ago. He also revealed that his family has built a school in Jamestown.

Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper later met with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House during the latter part of their tour.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa meet with President Akufo-Addo (Credit: Instagram/@beyondthereturn)

The purpose of their meeting, according to the handlers of Beyond the Return’s Instagram page, was to discuss an idea that could aid in bridging the gap between artistes in Ghana and the U.S.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa hoped to use their strong ties and relationships in the music industry to connect artistes as well as amplify the talent in Ghana and the rest of Africa.

