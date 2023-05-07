Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has taken to social media to publicly celebrate and commend his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, on her recent accomplishment of being called to the Ghana Bar.

Through an Instagram post, the actor and politician expressed his excitement and pride for his wife, congratulating her on earning the title of “Mrs. Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq.”

Mrs Dumelo, who was previously a Ghanaian lawyer based in the United Kingdom, is a Central University graduate and holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

The post has since become viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans and well-wishers worldwide.

Congratulations my love for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you. pic.twitter.com/V2NP6MGyoW — Farmer John (@johndumelo) May 5, 2023

